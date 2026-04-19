Apple III Showed The Cost Of Silence

The contrast is striking because what was a costly engineering failure in 1980 now looks technically and practically achievable since Apple can finally pair passive cooling with far more efficient silicon.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak later said the Apple III "had 100 percent hardware failures," and Apple replaced the first 14,000 units it produced.

A revised Apple III corrected many of the early defects, but the product's reputation never recovered. Apple discontinued the line in 1984, and Jobs later said the company lost "infinite, incalculable amounts" of money on it. That early setback showed the risk of letting design purity outrun engineering limits.

First Fanless Mac Kept Dream Alive

Apple's first fanless laptop arrived much later, after Jobs' death. Apple unveiled the 12-inch Retina MacBook on March 9, 2015, and released it in April that year with Intel Core M processors. Apple marketed it as its first fanless Mac notebook, emphasizing its silent operation, thin profile and lack of vents, though the low-power Core M chip also limited performance.

MacBook Neo Finally Makes It Work

The new MacBook Neo goes further. Apple says the machine uses an A18 Pro chip, shares core architectural DNA with Apple's other in-house silicon and is completely fanless, allowing it to run silently while still delivering materially better everyday performance than low-end Intel laptops.

That makes the Neo perhaps the clearest fulfillment yet of Jobs' broader dream of computing that feels as unobtrusive as a household appliance, something he chased unsuccessfully with the Apple III and, later, the fanless G4 Cube.

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