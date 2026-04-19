From Tesla Inc. facing potential billion-dollar lawsuits to Ford restructuring its Model E unit, there was no shortage of news in the auto world this week.

Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc. is betting big on Robotaxis, Lucid Group announced a new CEO and CarMax is gearing up for its fourth-quarter results.

Tesla’s Billion-Dollar Legal Troubles

Tesla’s legal issues could reportedly cost the company billions in settlement costs. The company is also facing multiple regulatory investigations, including a $500 million FSD investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). CEO Elon Musk has defended the company’s Autopilot and FSD systems on social media, stating that they have saved many lives.

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Ford’s Model E Unit Restructuring

Ford is establishing a new department within its ranks, the “Product Creation and Industrialization” department, to be led by COO Kumar Galhotra. This move is part of Ford’s aim to achieve an 8% adjusted EBIT margin by 2029. The company reported mixed Q4 2025 earnings, with revenue beating market estimates but adjusted earnings falling short.

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Uber’s $10 Billion Robotaxi Investment

Uber is reportedly committing nearly $10 billion to develop its Robotaxi strategy. The company plans to invest in Robotaxi companies and increase its fleet size by purchasing thousands of Robotaxis. However, these investments are contingent on the companies hitting pre-determined deployment milestones.

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Lucid Group’s New CEO and Uber Partnership

Lucid Group has announced a new CEO as part of its strategy to enhance production and sales in the competitive EV market. The company is also expanding its partnership with Uber, pledging to increase its purchase to a minimum of 35,000 Lucid vehicles for Uber’s upcoming global robotaxi service.

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CarMax’s Q4 Preview Amid Leadership Shift

CarMax is expected to report Q4 revenue of $5.73 billion, down from $6.00 billion in last year’s Q4. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in six of the last 10 quarters, including the most recently reported third quarter.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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