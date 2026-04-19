Consumer Tech News (April 13-17): Amazon Buys Globalstar, Snap Cuts Jobs & More

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor Follow

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation fined major platforms, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PDD), and Meituan (OTC:MPNGY), for failing to block unqualified merchants.

The President Donald Trump administration is reportedly in talks with General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and other manufacturers to produce weapons and other military supplies amid wars in Iran and Ukraine.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced that recent changes to tariff policy are not expected to impact its 2026 full-year guidance materially.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) said its U.S. pricing still delivers superior value even after the latest hikes raised some concerns, arguing subscribers pay less per hour of viewing than rival streaming platforms.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) is actively unlocking value by scaling AI innovation, embedding it across commerce and cloud, and aligning with policy tailwinds to accelerate monetization.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire the satellite communications company, enabling Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network to add direct-to-device services and extend connectivity beyond traditional cellular coverage.

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) unveiled Headless 360, shifting its platform toward an API-first architecture where AI agents and humans execute workflows across data, applications and business logic.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is expanding its AI footprint through a multi-year collaboration with France, while analysts assess how these moves and AI momentum could drive long-term value.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) reported first-quarter revenue of $35.898 billion ($1.13 trillion New Taiwan dollars), up 35.1% year-over-year, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $35.500 billion.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) introduced Tanzu Platform agent foundations, a secure runtime designed to help enterprises deploy and scale autonomous AI applications on VMware Cloud Foundation.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) announced a partnership with The IP Company to bring certified secure communications to naval and military environments. The collaboration will integrate BlackBerry SecuSUITE into The IP Company's WCMS platform used across naval fleets.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Cinia disclosed a partnership to help secure Finland's critical infrastructure using advanced DDoS protection.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) said it will cut about 1,000 jobs, or roughly 16% of its workforce, as part of a broader restructuring aimed at reducing costs and improving profitability amid slowing growth and rising competitive pressure.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) acquired an additional 13.6 million shares from Prosus, representing about 4.5% of Delivery Hero's issued capital, deepening its strategic alignment with the global delivery platform.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has sold out its Model S ‘Signature' Edition inventory as Elon Musk bids farewell to the luxury Model S and X vehicles.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Redwood Materials have announced a partnership to establish a state-of-the-art battery energy storage system at Rivian's manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) wins a record $41 million production order from a lead hyperscale AI customer.

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