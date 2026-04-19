Consumer Tech News (April 13-17): Amazon Buys Globalstar, Snap Cuts Jobs & More

Chinese regulators tightened oversight on food delivery platforms, imposing record fines over food safety lapses and weak merchant screening.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the Strait of Hormuz fully open to all commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire in a post on social media X.
Broadline Retail, Leisure Products & Entertainment
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) unveiled online sports betting and casino products in Alberta, Canada.
Software & Semiconductors
Smartphones, Media & Cybersecurity
Aon plc (NYSE:AON) expanded its Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program (DCLP) capacity to $3.5 billion.
Automobile
Uber Technologies has reportedly committed over nearly $10 billion in investments to develop and bolster its Robotaxi strategy as the self-driving sector gathers steam.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Anthropic unveiled its intention to expand its London footprint with a new office that can accommodate 800 employees.
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