Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Apple logo is seen at the Apple Wangfujing Store in Beijing, China
April 19, 2026 7:01 AM 3 min read

Masimo's Appeal Rejection, M5 Chip Push, China Smartphone Growth, Foldable iPhone: This Week In Appleverse

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a busy week, with significant developments in the legal, technological, and market sectors. Here’s a quick recap of the key events.

Apple Scores Key Win As Trade Commission Rejects Masimo‘s Bid To Reinstate Apple Watch Import Ban

Read the full article here.

Apple Leans Into Edge AI With M5 Chip Push, BofA Calls It ‘Meaningful Step’

Read the full article here.

Apple Defies China Smartphone Slump With Fastest Growth

Read the full article here.

Rising Memory Costs Trigger AppleSamsung‘s Premium Power Play

Read the full article here.

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Is Coming For Everyone: Samsung, Motorola, Google, Beware

Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved