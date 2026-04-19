Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a busy week, with significant developments in the legal, technological, and market sectors. Here’s a quick recap of the key events.
Apple Scores Key Win As Trade Commission Rejects Masimo‘s Bid To Reinstate Apple Watch Import Ban
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Apple Leans Into Edge AI With M5 Chip Push, BofA Calls It ‘Meaningful Step’
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Apple Defies China Smartphone Slump With Fastest Growth
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Rising Memory Costs Trigger Apple, Samsung‘s Premium Power Play
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Apple’s Foldable iPhone Is Coming For Everyone: Samsung, Motorola, Google, Beware
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