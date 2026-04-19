by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has declined to review a previous ruling that cleared Apple’s redesigned watches of patent infringement, dealing a blow to Masimo Corp.(NASDAQ:MASI) . This decision effectively ends Masimo’s latest attempt to reinstate an import ban on Apple Watch models in the U.S. The case revolves around blood-oxygen sensing technology, which Masimo alleges Apple copied after hiring away its employees.

Apple is positioning itself as the “ultimate edge AI play” through its latest internal hardware developments. In a recent note, BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating and a $325 price forecast for the tech giant. The focus remains on the newly expanded M5 chip family, which analysts believe will revolutionize on-device AI processing. The M5 generation represents a “meaningful step” toward a self-sustained AI compute stack, reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure.

Counterpoint Research reported that China’s smartphone shipments fell 4% year-over-year in Q1 2026, driven by weak demand, a high base from last year’s subsidies, and rising component costs. Senior analyst Ivan Lam stated that higher memory prices limited the impact of promotions and pushed up retail prices for both existing and new devices. He added that elevated costs are expected to keep the market under pressure through the second quarter, even as premium segments remain relatively resilient due to innovation in features such as foldables and AI capabilities.

Counterpoint expects global OLED shipments to remain flat in 2026, with smartphone OLED panel shipments declining 3% year-over-year due to memory cost inflation and broader component pricing pressures. Rising costs are hitting mid-range and entry-level smartphones the hardest, pushing Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to rebalance portfolios. This shift is reducing rigid OLED demand, while flexible OLED demand remains flat, and overall smartphone growth expectations have been revised down.

Mohan added that a staggered release strategy should help smooth the supply chain and production cycles, despite a slight cut to his price target. Apple is sitting in the middle of its 52-week range ($189.81 to $288.62), which fits a market that's digesting gains rather than trending cleanly. The stock is trading 2.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 2.1% below its 100-day SMA, a split that leans constructive short-term, while the intermediate trend still needs repair. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line and the histogram is positive, which leans toward improving upside momentum pressure.