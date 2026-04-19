Tesla Expands Robotaxi Rollout To Dallas, Houston After Austin Launch Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle manufacturer revealed the news in a post on X, accompanied by a 14-second video, showing Tesla vehicles operating without human monitors or drivers in the front seat.

Despite the recent expansion, Tesla may not have a significant number of vehicles in these new markets yet. The Robotaxi Tracker website only shows one active vehicle in each city, compared to 46 in Austin.

Robotaxi Industry Eyes $168B Autonomous Ride Market

The expansion of Tesla’s robotaxi service comes amid a predicted explosion in the robotaxi market to $168 billion by 2035. Counterpoint Research suggested that the U.S. would remain the innovation hub, with companies like Tesla leading the way.

Tesla has been making significant strides in its autonomous vehicle technology. In a recent mysterious video post, the company hinted at a “Golden Era” with its Cybercab, a self-driving, low-cost electric vehicle expected to be a key part of Tesla’s future growth.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

In January, Tesla reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $24.90 billion and earnings per share of $0.50, beating analyst expectations.

The EV giant is expected to announce its first-quarter 2026 results on Apr. 22.

Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, with a 52-week high of $498.83 and a 52-week low of $222.79.

Over the past 12 months, the large-cap stock has gained 76.10%.

With a Quality score of 68.33, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSLA is experiencing long-term upward movement along with medium and short-term consolidation.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.