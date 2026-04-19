Mark Kelly Warns AI Boom Could Widen Inequality, Unveils 'AI Horizon Fund' To Train US Workers

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) on Saturday warned that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence could deepen economic inequality and proposed a new "AI Horizon Fund" to help control energy costs and train U.S. workers for future jobs.

Kelly Proposes AI Horizon Fund For Workers

Kelly posted on X outlining his "AI Horizon Fund" proposal, arguing that the AI boom must be managed to protect workers and keep energy costs in check.

"As AI advances, we have to make sure it benefits all Americans — not just the wealthy few," Kelly wrote in the post.

He added, "I've got a plan to train students and workers with the job skills they need, so they won't be left behind."

In the clip, Kelly tied his spaceflight experience to economic planning, saying, "When you're preparing for a mission into space, you look at every possible outcome."

He added that the goal is "making sure our economy works for everybody," emphasizing two priorities: stable, affordable energy and workforce preparation for AI-driven jobs.

"Data centers and AI companies are accountable for the infrastructure they need and the energy they consume," he said, proposing that growth in the sector help fund training programs for future workers.

The AI Horizon Fund is a proposed initiative by Kelly to use economic gains from AI companies to fund worker training programs and manage the energy and infrastructure costs of AI growth.

Tech Leaders Split On AI's Impact On Jobs, Energy, And Regulation

Tech leaders have offered contrasting views on how AI should be managed as it reshapes jobs, energy use, and economic policy.

Earlier, Elon Musk suggested that AI-driven productivity gains could support universal income-style payments to offset job losses, arguing that higher output could prevent inflation.

His idea faced criticism from economist Sanjeev Sanyal, who called it financially risky.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said AI is facing growing public skepticism in the U.S., with the technology often blamed for layoffs and rising electricity costs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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