Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chair Charlie Munger once shared how a simple childhood marble game helped shape the disciplined, high-conviction investing strategy that defined his decades-long success.

A Childhood Lesson In Playing To Win

In a November 2023 interview with CNBC's Becky Quick, Munger, who died shortly after this interview, reflected on how his early experiences playing marbles—specifically prized "agates"—influenced his approach to risk and decision-making.

"As a little boy, I carried more money than all the other little boys," Munger said, recalling how he treated the game seriously.

"I never wanted to lose my good, valuable collection, you know, if some guy was more coordinated than I was at shooting marbles. So I would never play for stakes unless I could play better than the other boy," he added.

Don't Play With People You'll Lose To

Munger acknowledged that he often found himself competing against less-skilled opponents, bluntly describing them as people who failed to properly assess probabilities.

"They weren't assessing the odds the way it was easy to assess the odds," he said, highlighting the importance of understanding probability—a skill he credited to paying attention in math classes.

Charlie Munger's Resilience Philosophy

By the time Munger died in November 2023 at 99, he had endured a divorce, the loss of a child, partial blindness in one eye and multiple personal setbacks—yet his perspective on resilience remained unchanged.

"Some people just naturally complain and other people just naturally put their head down and sail through it — soldier through it," Munger said in the 2017 HBO documentary Becoming Warren Buffett. "Warren and I believe in just soldiering through it without too much fuss."

Perhaps that constant sense of restraint and resilience is what made him exceptional.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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