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Elon Musk speaks with Newsmax Host Rob Schmitt on day 1 of the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference.
April 18, 2026 12:02 PM 3 min read

Sundar Pichai Once Described Elon Musk's 'Ability To Will Future Technologies Into Existence' In Just One Word: Here's What The Google CEO Said

Pichai's Praise Keeps Going Viral

In the May 2025 episode of the All-In podcast, Pichai said after a recent meeting with Musk that "Musk's ability to will future technologies into existence is unparalleled."

The clip has become a recurring social-media artifact. One version posted last week by internet personality Mario Nawfal was later reposted by Musk on X, extending the shelf life of Pichai's praise and reviving a conversation about the relationship between two of Silicon Valley's most influential executives.

Quantum Talk Shows Shared Tech Vision

The exchange also reflected a broader overlap in how the two men talk about frontier technology. Pichai has called artificial intelligence the "biggest platform shift of our lifetimes," while Musk has alternated between promoting AI's promise and warning lawmakers that it is a "double-edged sword" that could pose civilizational risks if left unchecked.

Other Tech Leaders Echo The Admiration

Photo: Shutterstock/Joshua Sukoff

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