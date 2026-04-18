Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Kumamoto, JAPAN - Jul 21 2021 : Logo of Zoom app, videotelephony and online chat services app by US technology company Zoom Video Communications, Inc., on tablet. Man hand holding wireless stylus pen
April 18, 2026 3:03 AM 2 min read

Zoom Partners With Sam Altman's World To Tackle AI Imposters In Meetings

World, which was developed in 2023 by Tools for Humanity, a technology company co-founded in 2019 by Altman and Alex Blania.

How It Works

The feature uses World’s World ID Deep Face technology, which employs a three-step process to confirm a participant’s authenticity. This includes cross-referencing a signed image from the user’s registration, a real-time face scan from the user’s device, and a live video frame visible to other meeting participants. A “Verified Human” badge will appear on a participant’s title only when all three verifications match.

According to Zoom, Deep Face Waiting Room requires participants to verify they are real humans before joining. Participants can also request mid-call verification from others.

Trevor Traina, chief business officer at Tools for Humanity, said, "As AI continues to blur the line between real and synthetic, establishing trust online becomes essential."

Expanding the Trust Ecosystem

The rise of AI-generated deepfakes has been a growing concern, particularly in the realm of financial fraud.

Earlier in 2024, an employee at engineering firm Arup was tricked into sending $25 million to scammers during a video call that appeared to involve the company's CFO and other trusted colleagues.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved