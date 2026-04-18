Zoom Partners With Sam Altman's World To Tackle AI Imposters In Meetings

World, which was developed in 2023 by Tools for Humanity, a technology company co-founded in 2019 by Altman and Alex Blania.

How It Works

The feature uses World’s World ID Deep Face technology, which employs a three-step process to confirm a participant’s authenticity. This includes cross-referencing a signed image from the user’s registration, a real-time face scan from the user’s device, and a live video frame visible to other meeting participants. A “Verified Human” badge will appear on a participant’s title only when all three verifications match.

According to Zoom, Deep Face Waiting Room requires participants to verify they are real humans before joining. Participants can also request mid-call verification from others.

Trevor Traina, chief business officer at Tools for Humanity, said, "As AI continues to blur the line between real and synthetic, establishing trust online becomes essential."

Expanding the Trust Ecosystem

The rise of AI-generated deepfakes has been a growing concern, particularly in the realm of financial fraud.

Earlier in 2024, an employee at engineering firm Arup was tricked into sending $25 million to scammers during a video call that appeared to involve the company's CFO and other trusted colleagues.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.