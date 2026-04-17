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Germany - January 24,2023: Smartphone with the OpenAI logo on the screen
April 17, 2026 10:13 PM 3 min read

OpenAI Hit By Triple Executive Exit In One Day As 'Side Quest' Era Fades

OpenAI lost three senior leaders on Friday as Kevin Weil, head of OpenAI for Science, Bill Peebles, creator of AI video tool Sora and B2B engineering head Srinivas Narayanan announced departures following the AI startup’s strategic pullback from consumer-facing moonshot projects.

OpenAI Kills ‘Side Quests’

The exits also come as the Sam Altman-led company cuts back on “side quests” in favor of enterprise AI and its upcoming “superapp.”

Weil’s departure comes after his team released GPT-Rosalind, a new model to expedite life sciences research and drug discovery.

Peebles, in his X post announcing his departure, credited Sora with sparking a “huge amount of investment in video across the industry.”

Narayanan also confirmed his exit on Friday via X after three years with the company. “Leading the B2B engineering team has been an enormous privilege,” he wrote, citing recent product launches as the right moment to step back.

Leadership In Flux

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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