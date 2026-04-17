Tesla Signals 'Golden Era' In Mysterious Video — And It Feels Like A Countdown

The company used the same wording with a post featuring its Cybercab on Thursday that could hint at what's to come.

• Tesla stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s behind TSLA gains?

Tesla's Golden Era Begins

Tesla highlighted its Cybercab back in October 2024 at its Robotaxi event. While the vehicle has been referenced by several names due to ongoing trademark battles, the self-driving, low-cost electric vehicle is expected to be a key part of Tesla's future growth.

The Robotaxi X social media account showed a quick video captioned "Golden era" on Thursday. The video has amassed over 17 million views as of the time of writing.

In the video, the self-driving vehicle with the doors opening up can be seen in a home’s driveway. This could signal that the vehicle arrived on its own to the home to transport a consumer or consumers to work or a destination.

The video could also signal that the vehicle left the garage on its own and is ready to be driven by the home's owner.

Either way, the video signals that Tesla believes self-driving vehicles are the future. While this has been known for years to anyone who has followed the Elon Musk-led company, the Cybercab is one of the company's boldest bets on its future.

Golden Era Countdown Is On

The video comes as Tesla has rolled out production of the Cybercab at the Giga Texas factory in February, according to Teslarati. The company is targeting volume production this month, marking a key moment in the history of Tesla's vehicle launches.

Robotaxis from Tesla are also approved and running in several U.S. cities, with Tesla targeting more city launches soon.

Previous comments from Musk have said that consumers will be able to buy the Cybercab for around $30,000 and they can add the vehicles to the company's robotaxi network, generating income when they are not personally using the vehicle.

The new Tesla vehicle could bring two key features into focus for current Tesla owners and future Tesla owners. The vehicle will come with a low starting price point that has been wanted by consumers for years. The ability to add the vehicle to the robotaxi fleet could help offset the cost and provide income to consumers.

Consumer adoption of this future Tesla vehicle could be among the key items to help boost the stock price.

Musk hinted Tesla can reach a market capitalization of $20 trillion or more in the future, led by growth from robotaxis, FSD and autonomous vehicles.

These three items are all coming into focus for Tesla and part of the reason why Ives has been highlighting the "golden era" of Tesla that could increase the valuation of the company.

Tesla Stock Price Action

Tesla stock is up 3.43% to $402.23 on Friday versus a 52-week trading range of $222.79 to $498.83. Tesla stock is down 7.4% year-to-date in 2026, but shares have gained around 16% in the last five trading days.

Photo: Tesla Cybercab automobile at the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow via Shutterstock