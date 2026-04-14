Anthropic has reportedly received multiple unsolicited investment offers from venture capital firms valuing the company at as much as $800 billion.

Investor Frenzy Drives $800B Valuation Buzz

Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

The company was last officially valued at about $380 billion in a February funding round backed by global investors.

That figure is still under half of the roughly $852 billion valuation ChatGPT-parent OpenAI reached in its latest funding round last month.

The Claude-parent's valuation has climbed to $688 billion on Caplight, a secondary marketplace for trading shares of private companies, marking a 75% surge over the past three months, the report noted.

Claude Growth Powers Revenue Surge

A major driver of this enthusiasm is Anthropic's flagship AI model, Claude. Demand for its tools—particularly coding-focused capabilities—has accelerated sharply in 2026.

The company's annualized revenue has surged past $30 billion, up from roughly $9 billion at the end of 2025.

Mythos Raises Stakes — And Concerns

Anthropic, earlier this month, also introduced Mythos, its most advanced AI model to date, designed for complex coding and autonomous, agent-like tasks.

However, the company has not released it widely, citing concerns over potential misuse, including cybersecurity threats.

Expansion Across Enterprise And Infrastructure

At the same time, the company is reportedly exploring in-house chip development, signaling ambitions to control more of the AI technology stack.

Palantir Comparison Sparks Debate

However, analysts such as Dan Ives argue the two operate in different segments, with Palantir focused on enterprise data platforms rather than foundational AI models.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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