• Dell Technologies stock is showing upward bias. What’s ahead for DELL stock?

Dell Jumps Back Into The Top 10

Michael Dell has been a prominent figure on the top 10 billionaires list from Bloomberg for the past several years, but fell just shy of 10th place to end 2025.

With a year-to-date gain of $24.6 billion reported by Bloomberg, Dell is back in the top 10 and quietly climbing up the leaderboard. Dell ranked in seventh place, worth $165 billion on Monday.

Nvidia later denied the report, sending Dell shares down after market close on Monday and Tuesday.

Dell shares closed at $189.79 Monday after hitting new all-time highs of $191.37 during the day. On Tuesday, shares closed down 2.79% to $184.51, likely hurting Dell's net worth one day later. As of Tuesday, Dell shares are up 44.4% year-to-date in 2026.

On Monday, Dell was $40 billion behind sixth-place Larry Ellison and only $3 billion ahead of eighth-place Bernard Arnault.

According to Bloomberg, Dell's net worth is made up of three key components, his nearly 40% stake in Dell, his large stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) and his cash holdings.

Dell acquired a large stake in Broadcom after the company bought VMWare, which was previously spun out from Dell. Broadcom stock is up 9.5% year-to-date.

The Dells pledged $6.25 billion for Trump Accounts in 2025, good for a $250 donation to any child 10 and under who opened a savings account under the president’s initiative.

What's Next For Dell Stock?

Dell shares trade near all-time highs thanks to the recent Nvidia rumor. While that turned out to be false, the stock could continue to trade high, thanks to a recent analyst price target.

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating on Dell stock and raised the price target from $172 to $205.

The analyst made the change after an analyst meeting with Dell saw an indication of robust AI demand going forward.

Mohan said the company is seeing strength in the AI supply chain and could beat its fiscal 2027 guidance.

"Overall, the call strengthened our view that Dell can compound EPS growth and FCF through the AI cycle due to their differentiated ability to deliver at scale," Mohan said.

Dell has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in six of the last 10 quarters and beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine of the past 10 quarters.

More quarterly financial reports that beat analyst estimates could keep the Dell stock price high and Michael Dell's net worth climbing the top 10 leaderboard.

Photo: Michael Dell (Kevin O’Leary in the background), Ryan Miller via Shutterstock