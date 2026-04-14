A three-year TradingView ratio chart tracking memory stocks against Nvidia tells the story in a single frame. From early 2023 through mid-April 2025, Nvidia dominated: memory names lagged as the market paid almost exclusively for AI compute.

Then the game flipped.

These four memory stocks are now outperforming Nvidia in a 3-year window.

Chart: 3-Year Relative Performance — NVDA vs SNDK, WDC, STX, MU

The War Iran Accelerated The Trend

Since the Iran war began on Feb. 28, the rotation within the chipmaker industry has accelerated sharply.

Benzinga Pro data tracking regular-session moves from Feb. 28 through Apr. 14 shows memory stocks among the top mega-cap gainers of the entire war period.

SanDisk surged 49.3%. Western Digital gained 26.4%. Seagate climbed 25.8% and Micron rose 8.5%.

Nvidia, meanwhile stayed flated.

The message is plain: the AI trade is not over. It has rotated from compute to memory.

Why Memory Is Leading Now

The structural case for memory stocks has been building since late 2025 — and it rests on a supply-demand imbalance the industry has not seen at this scale before.

AI infrastructure is the engine. Every large language model, every inference workload, every hyperscaler data center expansion requires not just graphics processing units but enormous quantities of DRAM, high-bandwidth memory and NAND storage.

The demand has outpaced the industry’s ability to build new capacity — a structural shortage that most analysts do not expect to resolve before 2027 at the earliest.

The shortage has translated directly into pricing power. Micron has stated publicly it is sold out of memory supply for all of 2026.

Western Digital’s high-capacity hard drives are fully committed to hyperscaler customers through the end of the fiscal year.

SanDisk, newly independent after its spin-off from Western Digital in early 2025, locked in its NAND supply by renewing a manufacturing joint venture with Kioxia through 2034 — a move that gives it structural cost certainty at a moment when the rest of the industry is scrambling for wafer capacity.

The Iran war added a second catalyst to the structural one.

When the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire in early April and the Strait of Hormuz partially reopened, memory stocks led the semiconductor sector higher — surging roughly 9% in a single premarket session as risk appetite returned and the growth rotation intensified.

The deeper logic of the rotation runs through a single observation: memory was always the commodity end of semiconductors — low margins, brutal inventory cycles, no pricing power.

AI inverted that.

What Analysts Are Saying

The Street has repriced the sector aggressively.

Bernstein raised its SanDisk price target from $300 to $580, maintaining an Outperform rating. Multiple other analysts have set targets ranging from $750 to $1,000.

Bank of America lifted its price target on Micron Technology to $400.

Nomura projected SanDisk could double its data-center storage chip prices in the first quarter of 2026 as the shortage deepens — a forecast that, if realized, would represent a pricing regime with no modern precedent in the memory industry.

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