The next battle in search may not be about ads or user behavior—it may be about rewriting the technology itself. That's the view from Perplexity AI, which is taking direct aim at how search has worked for decades.

"Search, as most people know it, is a primitive technology that didn't experience any real innovation for 24 years," said Jesse Dwyer, Chief Communications Officer at Perplexity, in an exclusive email response to Benzinga.

And when AI-native tools emerged, he added, "the disruption was obvious."

Not More Searches—Better Ones

While much of the industry debate has centered on how users might change their behavior—fewer searches, higher intent—Perplexity sees that as secondary.

"The most important developments in search… are not in user behavior or monetization, but the technology itself," Dwyer said.

That shift starts with how information is retrieved.

Perplexity frames the web as a massive hard drive—one where the "write" function has long been solved, but the "read" function has lagged. AI, it argues, finally changes that.

"The ‘read' function for the world's biggest hard drive is now possible."

A Different Kind Of Computer

The implications go beyond search.

According to Perplexity, AI doesn't just improve queries—it reshapes computing itself. Traditional systems take instructions; AI systems take objectives. And instead of returning links, they aim to deliver answers.

That reframes what users expect.

"As the computer is now evolving, what users ask and do with it also evolves," Dwyer said.

Ads, Monetization And The Real Target User

The focus isn't on maximizing queries—it's on serving a specific kind of user.

Perplexity calls them the "curious"—people whose decisions can be "GDP-altering or history-making," and who demand highly accurate AI.

"It seems reasonable to assume we should have no problem making money with those people as our most passionate users," Dwyer said.

Beyond ‘Google Killer'

Early on, Perplexity was labeled a "Google killer." The company is now distancing itself from that framing.

"Perplexity is interested in neither Google nor killing."

Instead, it points to what it sees as its real edge: accurate AI and "massively multi-model orchestration"—capabilities it believes go beyond simply being AI-native.

The bigger claim is harder to ignore.

If search has indeed been "primitive," then the shift underway isn't incremental.

It's foundational.

Image via Shutterstock

Note: Benzinga and Perplexity have an ongoing commercial relationship.