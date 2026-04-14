What's Going On With Nvidia Stock Tuesday?

This news comes as the broader market is experiencing gains, with the S&P 500 up 0.70% and the Technology sector gaining 0.77%, adding positive momentum to Nvidia’s stock performance as well.

Nvidia’s announcement highlights the potential of AI in making quantum computing practical, with Ising models expected to deliver up to 2.5 times faster performance and three times higher accuracy for quantum error correction.

“With Ising, AI becomes the control plane — the operating system of quantum machines — transforming fragile qubits to scalable and reliable quantum-GPU systems,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

The company said this approach is attracting interest from leading enterprises and academic institutions, further solidifying Nvidia’s position in the quantum computing space.

The broader market is experiencing a positive trend, with major indices showing gains, including the Nasdaq up 1.00% and the Russell 2000 up 1.21%. Nvidia’s rise aligns with this upward momentum, indicating that the stock is moving in tandem with broader market trends.

Technical Analysis

Nvidia is currently trading near its 52-week high of $212.19, reflecting strong bullish momentum. The stock is trading 8.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 5.4% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting a positive short-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 61.30, indicating neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is bullish, with the MACD line above the signal line, suggesting upward price momentum.

Key Resistance : $197.50 — This level may act as a barrier for further upward movement.

: $197.50 — This level may act as a barrier for further upward movement. Key Support: $164.50 — This level could provide a safety net for buyers if the price declines.

Nvidia has shown a remarkable 12-month performance of 74.09%, indicating strong growth and investor confidence over the past year. This performance reflects the company’s ability to capitalize on emerging technologies and market demand.

Nvidia’s launch of the NVIDIA Ising models underscores Nvidia’s commitment to advancing quantum computing, a field expected to surpass $11 billion by 2030.

This strategic move positions Nvidia at the forefront of technological innovation, further solidifying its relevance in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Nvidia is slated to provide its next financial update on May 27, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.75 (Up from 96 cents)

: $1.75 (Up from 96 cents) Revenue Estimate : $78.72 Billion (Up from $44.06 Billion)

: $78.72 Billion (Up from $44.06 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 38.6x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $281.04. Recent analyst moves include:

Benchmark : Buy (Maintains Target to $250.00) (March 31)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $250.00) (March 31) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $325.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $325.00) (March 23) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Maintains Target to $300.00) (March 23)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nvidia, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 5.92 — Indicates the stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 5.92 — Indicates the stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : 98.48 — Reflects strong growth potential in the current market.

: 98.48 — Reflects strong growth potential in the current market. Quality Rank : 97.85 — Suggests a robust financial position and operational efficiency.

: 97.85 — Suggests a robust financial position and operational efficiency. Momentum Rank: 77.58 — Indicates strong momentum, outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Nvidia’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, supported by strong quality and momentum rankings. This positions the company favorably as it navigates the evolving landscape of quantum computing and AI technologies.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because NVDA carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 2.75% at $194.52 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Mijansk786 via Shutterstock