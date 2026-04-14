And that shift is starting to look structural.

As Zuckerberg said on the latest earnings call, "we're seeing very strong results from the ad performance investments." That shift is driven, in part, by Meta's growing use of AI across its advertising stack.

The Gap Is Narrowing Faster Than Expected

According to an Emarketer report cited by Reuters, Meta Platforms is projected to overtake Google in global digital ad revenue by 2026—something that once seemed unlikely in a search-driven market.

The numbers tell the story—one that suggests the shift isn't temporary:

Meta is expected to generate $243.46 billion in ad revenue

Google is expected to generate $239.54 billion.

Meta's ad business is forecast to grow 24.1%

Google's ad business is expected to grow 11.9%.

Meta Isn't Competing—It's Changing The Game

What makes this more than a cyclical swing is how Meta is winning.

Rather than directly challenging Google's search dominance, Meta is leaning into automation and discovery. Its Advantage+ suite is streamlining ad buying while improving returns, pulling budgets toward performance-driven campaigns.

At the same time, Meta is expanding aggressively—ads on WhatsApp and Threads, and continued push into short-form video through Reels.

The strategy is simple: make advertising easier, faster, and more measurable.

And it's working.

Google's Strength Is Also Its Constraint

Google still dominates intent-driven ads. But that model is inherently tied to search behavior.

Meta, by contrast, is capturing demand earlier—before users even search.

That difference matters.

As ad dollars concentrate on larger platforms, Meta's faster growth is starting to chip away at Google's lead—not by replacing it, but by rerouting it.

If current trends hold, Zuckerberg isn't just competing with Google—he's getting dangerously close to cracking its most reliable source of profit.

It will mark the first real crack in Google's money machine—one driven not by disruption, but by acceleration.

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