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Chips, semiconductor concept
April 14, 2026 11:38 AM 3 min read

Hormuz Crisis Triggers Chipmakers' Best Rally Since 2002: 9 Stocks Gaining Up To 60% Since The War Began

The Iran war was supposed to be a tech headwind. It became a chip boom.

Nine semiconductor stocks have surged between 19% and 61% since the conflict began on Feb. 27, making chipmakers the surprise outperformers of a war that has rattled oil markets, shaken consumer confidence and forced the Federal Reserve into wait-and-see mode.

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:SOXX) is on track Tuesday for its tenth consecutive daily gain — the longest winning streak since 2017.

The ETF has surged 28% over that stretch, its biggest ten-session run since 2002, and is pressing against all-time highs at $395-396.

Moves of this magnitude in the semiconductor index have been extraordinarily rare. In the entire history of the SOXX, only three comparable episodes stand out — all clustered during the dot-com bust: a 32.4% surge in October 2001, a 35% rally in October 2002, and a 29.45% gain in November 2002.

Each marked a violent snapback from panic-driven lows. Today, the market is making the same bet on the Hormuz closure — that the disruption is temporary, the ceasefire holds, and the structural AI-driven demand cycle resumes where it left off.

Chart: SOXX — 10 Straight Sessions Of Gains, Longest Streak Since 2017

The Chipmaker Leaderboard Since The Ira War Started

Benzinga Pro data tracking regular-session moves from Feb. 27 through Apr. 14 shows the following chip and semiconductor-linked names among the top mega-cap gainers since the war began.

Notably, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) failed to join the broader chipmaker rally.

Why Have Semiconductor Stocks Rallied Since The Iran War?

The logic runs through the peace trade.

As markets increasingly price a Hormuz ceasefire and a return to lower oil prices, the rotation has moved sharply away from energy and into rate-sensitive, growth-oriented sectors.

Semiconductors — already in a structural upcycle driven by artificial intelligence demand — have absorbed the bulk of that rotation.

The SOXX chart tells the war’s full story in one frame. The ETF sold off from all-time highs in late February as the conflict erupted, bottomed near $310 in late March, then staged a near-vertical recovery through April as ceasefire talks gained traction.

What Comes Next?

The risk is binary. If peace talks in Islamabad produce a durable ceasefire and the Strait of Hormuz reopens, the chip rally has a fundamental case behind it: lower energy costs, easing financial conditions and a Fed that can resume its cutting cycle.

If talks collapse and oil returns to $100-plus, the rotation reverses just as fast as it arrived.

For now, 10 green candles say the market has made its choice.

Photo: Shutterstock

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