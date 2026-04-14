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Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX at VIVA Technology in 2023 | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
April 14, 2026 11:22 AM 2 min read

Musk Toasts Tesla's US Lead—But BYD Is 3X Bigger Globally

This was in reaction to a post showing Tesla sold 117,300 EVs in the U.S., ahead of roughly 99,000 electric vehicles from all other automakers combined—an outright majority of the market.

But step outside the U.S., and the picture changes quickly.

Musk Toasts Tesla’s US Win—And It's Not Close

The numbers are hard to ignore.

Tesla's 117K vehicles stack up against roughly 99K from the rest of the market combined, giving it about 54% market share in the U.S.

Legacy automakers—and the much-hyped "Tesla killers"—aren't just trailing. They're collectively behind.

That's the backdrop to Musk's jab. And on home turf, it holds.

Globally, It's A Different Game

But that's only part of the picture.

Include plug-in hybrids—and the gap widens dramatically.

In 2025, Tesla delivered 1,636,129 vehicles, all fully electric. BYD, combining EVs and hybrids, sold 4,602,436 vehicles.

That's nearly three times Tesla's scale globally—a gap that's hard to ignore.

The Real Rival Wasn't Who Musk Meant

Musk's comment was aimed at legacy automakers—and on that front, he's winning.

And BYD isn't trying to beat Tesla at its own game. It's playing a broader one—spanning both EVs and hybrids, and dominating the world's largest auto market in China.

The result is a split reality.

Musk may be right to toast Tesla's dominance at home. But globally, the race looks very different—and much bigger.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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