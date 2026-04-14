Highlights Fragile Supply Chains

EFM Asset Management's Daniel Heyler told CNBC that the helium shortage underscores the complexity of semiconductor supply chains but is manageable in the short term, especially for Taiwan Semiconductor.

He said helium demand has surged with advanced EUV chipmaking, but Taiwan Semiconductor is well prepared through recycling and holding roughly three to six months of inventory. As the largest buyer, it is also likely to receive priority supply.

Heyler emphasized that helium costs are minimal relative to total wafer costs, meaning even price spikes would have little impact on margins. Instead, chip pricing remains driven by strong demand, particularly from AI.

However, he warned that if shortages persist beyond six months, production delays and shipment disruptions could follow. He also pointed to energy costs as a more pressing risk, noting that Taiwan Semiconductor consumes roughly 10% of Taiwan's total electricity.

Taiwan Semiconductor Technical Analysis

TSM is pressing the upper end of its 52-week range, sitting just below the $390.20 high, which is consistent with buyers defending the longer-term uptrend. The stock is trading 10.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.1% above its 100-day SMA, which leans toward strong short- and intermediate-term trend control by buyers.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is above its signal line, with a positive histogram, suggesting upside momentum still has the edge. That matters here because the next obvious chart test is whether price can work through the $390 area after repeatedly hovering near the top of the yearly range.

Key Resistance : $390.00 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high zone

: $390.00 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high zone Key Support: $332.00 — an area where buyers previously showed up to slow pullbacks

The stock is up 137.15% over the past 12 months, a run that aligns with the "buy-the-dips" behavior implied by its price holding well above the 200-day SMA. With the 50-day SMA still above the 200-day SMA (the golden cross happened in June 2025), the longer-term trend backdrop stays constructive even if the stock chops around near resistance.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Taiwan Semiconductor is set to report earnings on April 16, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $3.29 (Up from $2.12 YoY)

: $3.29 (Up from $2.12 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.50 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY)

: $35.50 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 35.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $401.67. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13) Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16) TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $370.00) (January 16)

Taiwan Semiconductor Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 2.43% at $378.54 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Jack Hong via Shutterstock