Boeing Evaluates Viasat's New AERA Antenna For Aircraft Use

Boeing Evaluation Progress

If certified, AERA will become a selectable line-fit option, enabling airlines to integrate the system directly into new aircraft.

The terminal is designed to fit Boeing's Aerodynamic Shroud antenna fairing and aligns with the manufacturer's connectivity architecture.

Technology and Timeline

Viasat expects AERA to enter service in early 2028. The system uses simultaneous multibeam technology to connect to multiple satellite networks simultaneously, aiming to deliver more consistent in-flight connectivity.

It also features a lightweight, low-profile, solid-state design with built-in redundancies to reduce maintenance needs, downtime, and operating costs.

Upgrade and Efficiency Benefits

The platform supports software upgrades for new capabilities and compatibility with emerging satellite networks. Existing Viasat customers can transition to AERA without structural aircraft modifications, reducing weight, drag, and upgrade downtime.

"This agreement continues our long tradition of working to bring powerful connectivity solutions to the market and is an important milestone in bringing Viasat AERA to airlines around the world," said Brian Simone, Vice President of Aviation Products, Viasat.

"Being linefit offerable will allow us to deliver a next-generation connectivity solution that enhances the passenger experience through simultaneous multi-orbit flexibility, and smart, adaptive traffic routing, while reducing operational complexity for airlines."

Viasat Technical Analysis

Viasat is currently trading near its 52-week high of $59.19, reflecting strong upward momentum. The stock is trading 13.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 34.3% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting a bullish short-term trend and solid intermediate-term strength.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 62.65, indicating neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, suggesting bullish momentum. This positioning indicates that buyers are currently in control, but the stock is not yet overbought.

Key Resistance : $59.00 — A level where the stock may face selling pressure.

: $59.00 — A level where the stock may face selling pressure. Key Support: $50.00 — A potential area for buyers to step in if tested.

Viasat's 12-month performance stands at an impressive 573.62%, highlighting the stock's significant upward trajectory over the past year. This long-term trend suggests strong investor confidence and a favorable outlook for the company.

VSAT ETF Exposure

Significance: Because VSAT carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action: VSAT shares were trading 2.99% higher at $58.24 in the premarket session on Tuesday.

Viasat-Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock