Jeff Bezos-backed EV maker Slate Auto has raised $650 million in its latest funding round on Monday, as the customizable, affordable pickup truck maker gears up to release its first model.

$650 Million Raised

Slate Auto’s Pickup Truck

The company had unveiled the pickup truck back in June last year. Slate is offering the product without a traditional paint job or even power windows and a stereo. The base trim offers a 150-mile range with a 52.7kWh battery as well as a 1,400-pound payload capacity. The company will also offer a larger battery option, which pushes the range to 240 miles on a single charge.

Slate’s unique approach focuses on personalization, where customers can pick and choose what they want in their vehicle, while the company also offers several presets tailored for multiple applications. Slate also provides the option for the pickup truck to be converted into a small SUV.

Slate Auto’s June Product Reveal, New CEO

The automaker also appointed Peter Faricy as the new CEO, succeeding former CEO Christine Barman, who has moved on to the role of president of Vehicles.

Tesla’s New Model

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