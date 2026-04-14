Robotaxi Market Set To Explode To $168 Billion, Analysts Say

Market Expansion Gains Momentum

Counterpoint Research said on Tuesday that the global robotaxi services market could reach $168 billion by 2035, with fleets expanding to 3.6 million vehicles, as the industry transitions from pilot programs to full-scale deployment.

U.S. And China Lead Deployment Race

The firm expects the U.S. to remain the innovation hub, led by companies like Waymo and Tesla. At the same time, China drives faster fleet deployment through players like Baidu Apollo Go, WeRide, and Pony AI, supported by government backing and lower costs.

Competition Intensifies Across Regions

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