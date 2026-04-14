Gary Black Calls Tesla's FSD Approval In Europe 'Non-Event'—Here's Why

Tesla FSD Europe Approval A ‘Non-Event’

“WS [Wall Street] will view the approval of FSD in the Netherlands as a non-event,” the investor said in a post on the social media platform X. Expanding on why, the investor said that the move was “expected” and that the technology was “supervised FSD, not unsupervised FSD.”

He also said that the technology was not going to see increased adoption “until TSLA commits to advertising FSD's benefits to the masses.”

Netherlands Vehicle Authority Approves FSD

As the RDW approved the FSD technology in Europe, Tesla’s artificial intelligence chief, Ashok Elluswamy, hinted that the self-driving technology could become available in other parts of Europe.

It’s worth noting that EU vehicle safety standards are recognized by all members of the trade bloc, as well as by all 56 member states of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), which includes countries like the U.S., Canada, Japan, South Korea and more.

Tesla US, China Sales

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also hit out at critics of the EV giant after data showed that Tesla outsold the combined sales figures of its rivals in the U.S. domestic market during the first quarter of 2026.

However, Tesla's retail sales in China fell over 16% YoY in the first quarter of 2026 despite an increase in its Wholsale figures in the Chinese market. The EV giant also reported a 24.3% slide in its Chinese retail sales during March.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Growth, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.99% to $352.42 at market close on Monday, further surging 0.26% to $353.33 during the after-hours trading session.

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