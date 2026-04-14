Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley on Monday hailed the Detroit-based automaker’s domestic manufacturing prowess, which exceeds that of its competitors in the auto industry.

Ford’s Bet On America Pays Off

“Ford assembles more than six vehicles in America for every one it imports,” the article said, while also adding that over 83% of its vehicles sold were assembled in the U.S. “We never took a bailout, and we never wavered on our commitment to America and American jobs,” Farley said.

Farley outlined that Ford invests heavily in domestic manufacturing because it drives the “tax base that funds local schools and first responders; it supports the small businesses on Main Street,” while also sharing that Ford employs over 56,300 hourly manufacturing workers in its U.S. plants.

Ford’s Future Hiring Push

Farley also shared the automaker’s plans for its future workforce as well as new product lines in the coming years with multiple powertrains. “Ford – including our subsidiaries – plans to hire thousands of people across America in the next few years to support launching new gas, hybrid and electric vehicles; batteries; and battery energy storage systems,” the CEO said.

He then said that the automaker is planning major launches at its EV-focused facilities in Glendale, Kentucky and the BlueOval Battery Park in Michigan. The Ohio Assembly Plant, as well as the Tennessee Truck Plant, were also in the automaker’s plans.

Ford’s EV Rollback, Workforce Woes

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Ford offers satisfactory Momentum, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term.

Price Action: F surged 0.25% to $12.16 at market close on Monday, further surging 0.07% to $12.17 during the after-hours trading session.

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