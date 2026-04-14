Hackers Claim Third-Party Entry Point Into Rockstar Data

The group said it obtained approximately 78.6 million records linked to Rockstar's Snowflake environment, Reuters reported on Monday.

According to the hackers, access was gained through compromised data from Anodot, an external analytics provider connected to Rockstar's systems.

In an emailed statement to Benzinga, a Snowflake spokesperson said, “We are aware of Anodot's breach and are actively assisting joint customers with their investigation.”

The spokesperson said that the incident was not a breach of its own infrastructure but stemmed from the Anodot compromise.

“Upon discovery of unusual activity by our security team, and out of an abundance of caution, Snowflake proactively disabled all user accounts referencing ‘anodot’ from connecting to Snowflake,” the Snowflake spokesperson added.

Rockstar Says Impact Is Limited

A Rockstar spokesperson told the publication that a "limited amount of non-material company information" was accessed and noted that the breach does not affect players or ongoing operations.

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Rockstar did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Reports indicate the stolen information may include in-game revenue data, purchase trends, player behavior analytics and game economy metrics tied to popular online titles like Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.

Part Of Broader Snowflake-Linked Attacks

The incident comes amid a broader wave of attacks targeting Snowflake customers.

The hacking group has not revealed whether it has demanded ransom or contacted Rockstar, the report said.

Price Action: Shares of Take-Two Interactive closed at $201.36 on Monday, up 2.18% and edged higher in after-hours trading to $201.99, according to Benzinga Pro.

TTWO ranks in the 11th percentile for momentum on Benzinga Edge, indicating negative performance across short, medium and long-term trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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