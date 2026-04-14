Missouri Data Center Sparks Political Revolt

In Festus, a community of fewer than 14,000 residents, voters removed four of eight city council members after officials approved a massive data center project spanning roughly 360 acres, Politico reported on Monday.

The backlash did not stop there, with residents also pushing to oust remaining officials, including the mayor.

The project, tied to an unidentified developer, has become a flashpoint in the debate over how AI infrastructure is rolled out at the local level.

Lawsuit Alleges Lack Of Transparency

Residents have filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming officials failed to provide adequate time for public review and made improper rezoning decisions.

The suit also alleges that private meetings were held regarding the project in violation of transparency rules.

Nationwide Backlash Against AI Data Centers

Festus is not alone. In New Brunswick, officials rejected a proposed data center earlier this year, opting instead to build a public park.

Meanwhile, Prince George’s County paused similar projects following community opposition and St. Charles is considering stricter measures, including potential bans.

These developments point to a growing national resistance as concerns mount over land use, environmental impact and strain on local infrastructure.

Infrastructure Challenges Add Pressure

Beyond public opposition, data center expansion is also facing logistical hurdles. Reports indicate that nearly half of proposed AI data center projects have been delayed or canceled, with shortages in critical electrical equipment—such as high-power transformers—pushing timelines from about two years to as long as five.

Chamath Flags Risks To AI Growth

Reacting to the trend, Palihapitiya wrote on X, "Not a good sign for the foundation model companies…"

Meanwhile, in March 2026, to halt the construction of new data centers across the U.S., Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) introduced the AI Data Center Moratorium Act.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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