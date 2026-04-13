Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include Nvidia’s statement to Benzinga.

Nvidia Rejects Buyout Report

"The media report is false; NVIDIA is not engaged in discussions to acquire any PC maker," the company told Benzinga.

The denial came after a report suggested the chip giant had been in prolonged negotiations to buy a large-scale PC and server manufacturer.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Dell, HP Stocks Jump Despite Denial

Meanwhile, Nvidia edged up 0.30% to $189.31 during the regular hours and saw a modest dip in after-hours activity, according to Benzinga Pro.

Why The Rumor Gained Traction

The idea of Nvidia acquiring a PC maker stems from a broader push toward vertical integration in AI—controlling everything from chips to hardware systems.

Such a strategy mirrors the tightly integrated approach of companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and has become a growing theme as AI adoption accelerates.

Analyst: Nvidia Deal Unlikely

In a conversation with CNBC's Fast Money, Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said a deal involving Nvidia is unlikely.

"Nvidia still is navigating this margin opportunity that they have," Munster said, noting the company's significantly higher margins compared to PC makers. "That's a wrinkle they need to navigate."

He added that the probability of such a deal is "less than 50%."

AMD, Intel Seen As More Likely Buyers

NVDA ranks in the 97th percentile for Quality on Benzinga Edge, signaling strong performance across short, medium and long-term trends.

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