Intel Stock Hits 52-Week High - Here's Why

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares climbed Monday, extending their rally as investors reacted to a string of strategic moves reinforcing the company's turnaround narrative.

Investor confidence also strengthened after Intel agreed to repurchase a 49% stake in its Ireland Fab 34 facility from Apollo Global Management for $14.2 billion, a move widely viewed as signaling a renewed focus on capacity expansion.

Analyst sentiment has also turned more constructive, with Benchmark and Cantor Fitzgerald raising their price targets. Focus now shifts to Intel's April 23 earnings report.

Technical Analysis

At $64.58, Intel is trading 33% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, suggesting strong short-term trend control by buyers. It's also trading 46.1% above its 100-day SMA, a sign the intermediate trend remains firmly pointed higher.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 75.56 after entering overbought territory on 2026-04-08, suggesting momentum is stretched, and pullbacks can occur quickly. The stock also pushed to a fresh 52-week high today, keeping the trend intact but raising the bar for follow-through.

Key Resistance : $63.50 — prior high area that can act like a "speed bump" on breakouts.

: $63.50 — prior high area that can act like a "speed bump" on breakouts. Key Support: $50.50 — near the 20-day EMA ($50.41), a level trend traders often watch for dip-demand.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Intel is set to report earnings on April 23, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents YoY)

: Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $12.29 Billion (Down from $12.67 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $46.13. Recent analyst moves include:

Benchmark : Buy (Raises Target to $76.00) (April 10)

: Buy (Raises Target to $76.00) (April 10) Cantor Fitzgerald : Neutral (Raises Target to $60.00) (April 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $60.00) (April 9) Wells Fargo: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $55.00) (April 7)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because INTC carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were up 4.31% at $65.06 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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