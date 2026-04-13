What's Going On With Amazon Stock Monday?

The antenna features a low-profile, no-moving-parts design to reduce maintenance and can be installed in a single day. It connects aircraft to satellites, which route data through global ground stations and Amazon Web Services infrastructure.

OpenAI Highlights Amazon Partnership

Technical Analysis

At $237.37, Amazon is trading 12.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the short-term trend is still firmly upward. It’s also 6.9% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains constructive despite today’s dip.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 70.39 after entering overbought territory on 2026-04-10, indicating strong momentum but also a greater risk of pullbacks if buyers pause. A key longer-term caution flag is the death cross in March (2026-03-11), when the 50-day SMA moved below the 200-day SMA, a setup that can keep rallies “earned” rather than effortless.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has been up 30.66%, a backward-looking gain that confirms the longer-term trend has been positive. Price is also sitting near the upper end of its 52-week range ($165.28 to $258.60), consistent with buyers controlling the bigger picture.

Key Resistance : $239.00 — a level where recent rallies have tended to stall.

: $239.00 — a level where recent rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $202.50 — an area where buyers have previously shown up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.67 (Up from $1.59 YoY)

: $1.67 (Up from $1.59 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $177.29 Billion (Up from $155.70 Billion YoY)

: $177.29 Billion (Up from $155.70 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 33.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $288.75. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Lowers Target to $294.00) (April 13)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $294.00) (April 13) Citizens : Market Outperform (Maintains Target to $315.00) (April 10)

: Market Outperform (Maintains Target to $315.00) (April 10) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Raises Target to $260.00) (April 8)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMZN carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 0.18% at $238.80 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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