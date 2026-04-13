Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
amazon logo on building
April 13, 2026 1:54 PM 3 min read

What's Going On With Amazon Stock Monday?

The antenna features a low-profile, no-moving-parts design to reduce maintenance and can be installed in a single day. It connects aircraft to satellites, which route data through global ground stations and Amazon Web Services infrastructure.

OpenAI Highlights Amazon Partnership

Technical Analysis

At $237.37, Amazon is trading 12.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the short-term trend is still firmly upward. It’s also 6.9% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains constructive despite today’s dip.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 70.39 after entering overbought territory on 2026-04-10, indicating strong momentum but also a greater risk of pullbacks if buyers pause. A key longer-term caution flag is the death cross in March (2026-03-11), when the 50-day SMA moved below the 200-day SMA, a setup that can keep rallies “earned” rather than effortless.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has been up 30.66%, a backward-looking gain that confirms the longer-term trend has been positive. Price is also sitting near the upper end of its 52-week range ($165.28 to $258.60), consistent with buyers controlling the bigger picture.

  • Key Resistance: $239.00 — a level where recent rallies have tended to stall.
  • Key Support: $202.50 — an area where buyers have previously shown up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: $1.67 (Up from $1.59 YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $177.29 Billion (Up from $155.70 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 33.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $288.75. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Stifel: Buy (Lowers Target to $294.00) (April 13)
  • Citizens: Market Outperform (Maintains Target to $315.00) (April 10)
  • Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Raises Target to $260.00) (April 8)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMZN carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 0.18% at $238.80 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved