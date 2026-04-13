'Don't Catch A Falling Knife': Veteran Investor Warns On Software Stocks

AI is entering a new phase that could redraw the investment map of the tech industry, with Eclipse's Joe Fath arguing that the real opportunity is shifting beyond software into capital-heavy "physical AI" — even as markets remain divided on how deeply AI will disrupt incumbent software giants.

AI Disruption Expands Beyond Software

The former portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price U.S. Growth Stock Fund described AI as a defining technological shift, comparable to the transitions from mobile to cloud.

AI Firms Pressure Software Giants, But Debate Continues

Futurum Group tech equities analyst Rolf Bulk warned during a CNBC interview in February, "There's likely to be cannibalization of SaaS by AI-driven workflows and that will impact the multiple the sector trades on."

Fath noted the developments added significant pressure to the sector and cautioned investors against catching a falling knife amid the uncertainty.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan strategists Dubravko Lakos-Bujas told Reuters in February that markets are overpricing risks, noting, "The market is pricing in worst-case AI disruption scenarios that are unlikely to materialize over the next three to six months," while Morgan Stanley global director of research Katy Huberty added the sell-off is "sentiment-driven, not fundamental."

Capital Shifts Toward Physical AI And Industrial Bets

Fath said investors are moving away from software-as-a-service toward capital-heavy sectors such as robotics, defense tech, semiconductors, and space. He highlighted that capital, talent, policy, customer demand, and technology are converging to drive this shift.

Price Action: Shares of Microsoft rose 1.56% to $376.67, while ServiceNow surged 5.16% to $87.28. Thomson Reuters gained 2.24% to $85.13, and Salesforce advanced 3.59% to $170.87 as of Monday's publication, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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