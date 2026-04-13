OpenAI is reportedly planning to set up its permanent office in London, aiming to make the city its largest research hub outside the U.S.

The San Francisco-based firm told Reuters on Monday that it would start the office in 2027. The 88,500 square foot location, situated at Regent Quarter, will house 544 employees and is part of the company’s plan to expand its capacity to meet the growing demand in the UK.

OpenAI first opened its office in London in 2023. Currently, it employs approximately 200 people in London across various roles, including research, engineering, customer support, policy, and sales. The new office will serve as a significant expansion of the company’s presence in the city.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

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A recent report suggested that the company aims to build a $100 billion advertising empire by 2030.



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