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OpenAI has struck a deal to deploy its AI tools inside the Pentagon's classified systems, hours after the Trump administration formally blacklisted rival Anthropic over nearly identical demands — raising urgent questions about whether Washington is applying different rules to different AI companies. CEO Sam Altman announced the agreement Friday on X, saying the Pentagon had agreed to two core safety principles: prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance, and a requirement for human oversight over the use of force, including in autonomous weapons systems. The Department of War confirmed it agreed to those terms and will also embed OpenAI engineers on-site to ensure model safety. How We Got Here The backdrop is a months-long standoff between the Pentagon and Anthropic, whose Claude AI system became the first model to run on classified military networks under a contract worth up to $200 million. Anthropic had baked the same two restrictions — no autonomous weapons, no mass surveillance of US citizens — into that agreement. The Pentagon, which says it has never sought to use AI for those purposes, nonetheless demanded the clauses be removed so it could deploy Claude for "all lawful purposes" without a private company's sign-off. When Anthropic refused, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth designated the company a "supply chain risk" — a label typically reserved for firms with ties to foreign adversaries — and ordered all federal agencies and military contractors to cut ties with the company. The move threatened to make Anthropic's enterprise business toxic: any company with Pentagon contracts would need to prove its work doesn't touch Anthropic's products. The Divergence That Matters The core question now is what, exactly, OpenAI agreed to that Anthropic didn't — because on paper, their red lines were the same. Altman said the Pentagon acknowledged the principles already reflected in US law and policy. Anthropic argued the same thing and still got blacklisted. Neither the Pentagon nor OpenAI has clarified the difference. Anthropic has said it plans to legally challenge the supply chain risk designation. Pentagon technology chief Emil Michael, meanwhile, endorsed the OpenAI deal on X, praising OpenAI as a "reliable and steady partner" — a phrase that signals less about the terms of the agreement than about the relationship that produced it. What's At Stake For The Sector Analysts had warned the Anthropic standoff was a message to every AI company in government negotiations. The OpenAI deal complicates that picture — it shows the Pentagon will accept guardrails from some companies, while treating identical positions from others as a national security threat. Altman has called on the DoW to offer OpenAI's terms to all AI firms, a move that, if taken seriously, could defuse the broader standoff. Whether the administration follows through will define how AI companies navigate Washington for years to come.
April 13, 2026 8:53 AM 1 min read

OpenAI To Establish London Office After Pausing UK Stargate Project: Report

OpenAI is reportedly planning to set up its permanent office in London, aiming to make the city its largest research hub outside the U.S.

The San Francisco-based firm told Reuters on Monday that it would start the office in 2027. The 88,500 square foot location, situated at Regent Quarter, will house 544 employees and is part of the company’s plan to expand its capacity to meet the growing demand in the UK.

OpenAI first opened its office in London in 2023. Currently, it employs approximately 200 people in London across various roles, including research, engineering, customer support, policy, and sales. The new office will serve as a significant expansion of the company’s presence in the city.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

OpenAI stalls UK Stargate

High industrial energy costs and grid access delays are hindering the U.K.'s AI infrastructure push, alongside looming regulations on AI use of copyrighted content.

A recent report suggested that the company aims to build a $100 billion advertising empire by 2030.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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