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SK hynix America headquarters in San Jose, CA, USA
April 13, 2026 5:49 AM 1 min read

SK Hynix Steps Up Hiring To Weaponize AI Memory Crunch

SK Hynix is accelerating its push in AI chips through hiring, capacity expansion, and strategic investments as demand for advanced memory surges.

Hiring And Capacity Expansion Gain Momentum

Riding the AI chip boom, SK Hynix is stepping up hiring with new full-time production roles to meet rising demand and expand capacity.

SK Hynix opened applications for maintenance and operator positions, focusing on equipment upkeep, line operations, quality testing, and defect inspection.

The company set an April 22 deadline and will run candidates through screening, testing, and interviews before final selection, Chosun Biz reported on Monday.

SK Hynix recently rebranded its hiring program to "Monthly Highway," extending rolling recruitment beyond office roles to include full-time production jobs.

The company aims to secure semiconductor talent more flexibly, with new hires expected to join facilities in Icheon, Yongin, and Cheongju, including upcoming capacity expansions.

AI-Driven Memory Boom Fuels Supply Crunch And Pricing Power

Building on that trend, a separate April report showed Samsung Electronics turning the shortage into a profit windfall, projecting a massive surge in quarterly earnings as AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory sends prices soaring.

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were down 1.54% at $414.11 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

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