Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel on Sunday said artificial intelligence is transforming the company, calling it the best thing that has ever happened to Snap.

AI Is Reshaping Snap's Strategy

In an interview with David Senra, Spiegel described AI as "probably the best thing that’s ever happened" to Snap, pointing to its ability to help the company move faster despite limited resources.

Spiegel said Snap has spent years competing against much larger rivals, calling it "like trench warfare with monopolies for 15 years."

That experience, he added, taught the company an early lesson: "there's no moat in software," meaning competitors can quickly replicate features.

With AI making it even easier to copy products, Spiegel said Snap has focused on building harder-to-replicate advantages.

"We've evolved our business to really focus on the things that hard to copy," he said, citing network-driven communication, creator ecosystems and augmented reality platforms.

He also emphasized the rapid internal impact of AI, noting, "AI is changing every single team at Snap. It’s changing the way that everything gets done at Snap."

Spiegel added that while changes have already been significant in recent months, "18 months from now, the way that Snap operates will be completely different."

AI Boom Reshapes Software

He highlighted AI's expanding role across healthcare, education and emergency response, while acknowledging challenges like job disruption and the need for regulation.

Last Month, Morgan Stanley analysts pushed back on fears that AI will replace software.

Keith Weiss said that view was a "definitional error," arguing AI enhances rather than replaces software, though generative AI is disrupting niches like stock photography. He estimated AI could add about $400 billion to enterprise software by 2028.

Andrej Karpathy said AI agents are rapidly transforming software development.

He noted he had barely written code in months, with AI now handling most programming tasks, signaling a major shift in how software is built.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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