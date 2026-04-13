Tesla Bars Customers From Selling Model S, X 'Signature' Edition Within One Year

Tesla’s 1 Year Clause

On Sunday, a user, The Cybertruck Guy, took to the social media platform X to share screenshots of a purchase agreement for Tesla’s Model S and Model X ‘Signature’ edition models. “You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year” following its delivery date, citing its limited release nature.

Tesla also maintained that should any “unforeseen” circumstances force the buyer to sell the vehicle and the EV giant accepts the customer’s reasons, the buyer would “agree to notify” the automaker and “give Tesla reasonable time to purchase the Vehicle” from the customer “at its sole discretion and at the purchase price listed on your Final Price Sheet less $0.25/mile driven,” the agreement said.

Tesla’s New Models, FSD Europe Approval

The new model is separate from a different vehicle in the Tesla lineup that was teased by Musk in cryptic social media posts some time ago, with the vehicle possibly being offered in a 7-seater layout.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers poor Momentum and Value, while also failing to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.67% to $351.30 during the after-hours trading session on Friday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock