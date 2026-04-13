Bentley's First Electric SUV Targets 2027 Launch, And Here's How Much It May End Up Costing

Bentley Targets Bentayga Like EV Pricing

Mike Rocco, the chief executive of Bentley Americas, said at last week's New York auto show that the brand's first EV, an "urban" SUV due in the third quarter of 2027 after a teaser in late 2026, will be priced in the same neighborhood as today's Bentayga, Bentley's bestselling model.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the 2025 Bentley Bentayga has a starting sticker price of $207,050, with the range-topping Bentayga S Black Edition V8 kicking off at $265,850.

Urban SUV Draws Strong Early Interest

Bentley Slows Broader EV Rollout Plan

He also confirmed the company has scaled back its earlier electrification ambition. Instead of rolling out five EVs by 2030, this urban SUV will be Bentley's only full EV for now, while the target for a fully electric lineup has shifted to 2035.

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