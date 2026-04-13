Aaron Levie Says Enterprise AI Is Shifting From Chatbots To Agents, Warns 'We're Moving From Chat Era...'

Enterprise AI Shifts From Chatbots To Autonomous Agents

Levie wrote on X that after meeting with IT and AI leaders across banking, media, retail, healthcare, consulting, tech and sports, he sees a major shift in enterprise AI adoption.

"We're moving from chat era of AI to agents that use tools, process data, and start to execute real work in the enterprise," he said.

Levie added that companies are moving away from broad experimentation toward targeted automation of specific workflows.

However, he said adoption is slowed by organizational and technical barriers.

"Most workflows aren't setup to just drop agents directly in," he wrote, emphasizing that change management remains a major challenge.

He also pointed to growing internal debates over AI spending, describing compute allocation pressures as "tokenmaxxing," where enterprises carefully ration AI usage for high-priority tasks.

Levie said legacy and fragmented systems remain another obstacle, limiting how effectively agents can access enterprise data.

AI Agents Reshape Coding, Workflows And Enterprise Automation

He also built a smart-home AI assistant, "Dobby," that automates household systems using natural language commands.

Meta also expanded internal AI tools like "Second Brain," designed to function as an AI "chief of staff" for employees.

The tool automates administrative tasks like summaries and action items and has seen rapid adoption across U.S. military branches.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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