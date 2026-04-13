Alleged Post Reflects Growing Anxiety In Tech Jobs

A post circulating on X, citing comments allegedly made by a Meta engineer on the anonymous forum Blind, has struck a nerve across the industry.

The writer claimed that being a "Facebook engineer" once signaled elite status but now feels far less secure.

The post described rising internal competition and employees’ belief that layoffs are inevitable. "I'm done with tech."

Chamath Palihapitiya Warns Of AI-Driven Divide

Palihapitiya, a venture capitalist often dubbed the "SPAC King," said the issue extends far beyond Meta.

"This isn't just a $META issue. It's increasingly an issue for all of tech," he wrote on X.

He argued that artificial intelligence is creating a widening gap between workers who can leverage AI and those who cannot.

"There is an emerging divide between AI-superpowered… folks and everyone else," he said, warning that the outcome will likely be "smaller orgs" and "bigger payoffs… distributed across even fewer players."

The venture capitalist added that many workers "see it coming," fueling dissatisfaction both inside and outside the industry.

High Salaries, But A ‘Hamster Wheel' Reality

Despite headline-grabbing pay packages, Palihapitiya suggested many tech employees feel financially stuck.

"What does it mean to make $500K/yr if you still leak 55% to taxes… [and] can't buy a house?" he wrote, describing the situation as an "eternal hamster wheel."

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Layoffs Surge As AI Debate Intensifies

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged growing public skepticism toward AI, with many Americans blaming it for job losses.

However, Justin Wolfers previously argued that AI is often being used as a cover for routine corporate decisions, noting that "very few" of the current layoffs are likely driven directly by the technology.

Price Action: Meta shares rose 0.23% to $629.86 on Friday's regular session, according to Benzinga Pro.

Meta holds a Quality score in the 89th percentile in Benzinga Edge rankings, even as it shows negative trends across the short, medium and long-term timeframes.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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