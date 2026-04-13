FSD Expansion?

Responding to a post by influencer Whole Mars Catalog, who predicted that the FSD system would receive approval from multiple countries, Elluswamy shared his view. “The European regulation is followed by a lot more countries than just the ones in EU,” he said, hinting at a possible expansion of the technology to territories outside of the bloc.

EU vehicle safety standards are recognized and/or followed by all members of the trade bloc, as well as by all 56 member states of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), which includes the U.S., Canada, Israel, Japan, South Korea and more.

NHTSA Probe, Ross Gerber’s Criticism

Elon Musk Reaffirms FSD Stance, Relief From NHTSA

While the investigation into the FSD technology continues, NHTSA recently announced it had closed its probe into Tesla's "actually smart summon" feature, which can move the car over short distances using a smartphone app, in what could be a boost for the company.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers poor Momentum and Value, while also failing to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.67% to $351.30 during the after-hours trading session on Friday.

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