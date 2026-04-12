UK Regulators Assess AI-Exposed Cyber Risks

The discussions focus on "Claude Mythos Preview," which has demonstrated an advanced ability to identify vulnerabilities across operating systems, browsers and critical infrastructure, Financial Times reported on Sunday.

This has raised concerns about potential exploitation by malicious actors.

Banks, Insurers To Be Warned On AI Vulnerabilities

Major U.K. banks, insurers and financial market infrastructure firms are expected to be briefed in the coming weeks on the potential cybersecurity threats, the report said, citing two sources briefed on the talks.

The issue is also set to feature in an upcoming meeting of the Cross Market Operational Resilience Group, which coordinates responses to systemic risks across the financial sector.

Authorities are assessing whether these AI capabilities could expose weaknesses in legacy systems widely used by financial institutions, potentially increasing the risk of large-scale cyberattacks.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Global Alarm After US Treasury Steps In

The U.K. response follows action by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who earlier this week convened top Wall Street bank executives to discuss similar concerns around AI-driven cyber threats.

Anthropic has also said its latest model has already identified thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, some of which may have gone undetected for years.

Anthropic said it does not intend to release the model for broad public use.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.