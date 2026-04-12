Musk Slams South Africa Over Starlink License Dispute: 'Shame on the Racist Politicians in South Africa'

In a post on X, Musk wrote that South Africa "won't allow Starlink to be licensed" and tied the refusal to race. He also alleged he was repeatedly presented with a path to approval that involved misrepresenting who controls a local Starlink entity, which he said he rejected.

Musk framed the dispute as a matter of principle, arguing that discrimination should not be incentivized regardless of the group it targets. He also attacked South African politicians, urging people to ostracize officials he described as racists.

The accusation stands out because Starlink has become a high-profile connectivity option in many markets, and Musk's comments suggest South Africa is an exception he attributes to politics rather than engineering or demand. That contrast is sharper given Musk's own emphasis that he has personal ties to the country through his birthplace.

Andreessen has argued Starlink's rise is widely misunderstood, describing it as a technological win that succeeded where satellite internet repeatedly failed. He pointed to past efforts such as Motorola's Iridium and the Teledesic venture associated with Bill Gates and Craig McCaw as examples of ambitious projects that didn't deliver a sustainable model.

How Starlink Is Disrupting Global Connectivity

On David Senra's podcast last month, Andreessen said Starlink's edge came from SpaceX already having reusable rockets, which made frequent launches and rapid iteration possible. He also described a strategy where SpaceX built satellites for its own network rather than waiting for outside customers to justify the manufacturing and launch cadence.

Andreessen said reports indicate Starlink has scaled to millions of subscribers worldwide, and Senra said he uses the service. Andreessen characterized the result as an engineering-and-scale combination that began as a side effort and turned into a major piece of global infrastructure.

Starlink’s Bold Move Towards Global Affordability

The implications of this strategy are significant, as Starlink continues to expand its offerings, including a recent agreement for direct-to-cell connectivity in the European Union, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing global connectivity amidst increasing competition from other satellite providers.

The IPO That Could Change Everything

Andreessen's comments arrive as SpaceX has confidentially filed for an initial public offering, with a reported target valuation of $1.75 trillion. Starlink's growth narrative is central to that kind of number, given the service's expanding subscriber base and its role as a commercial pillar alongside SpaceX's launch business.

Musk has also said Starlink has been lowering prices and, in some cases, offering hardware at no cost to widen adoption, especially in developing markets. He described those moves as driven by affordability goals as the company tries to scale access more broadly.