This week in the tech world was a rollercoaster ride, with major players like Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. making headlines. Let’s dive in the details:
Microsoft Azure’s Growth Outlook Remains Strong
Despite concerns over a $150 billion in spending, Microsoft Azure is still expected to outperform estimates, according to analyst Slowinski. He anticipates Azure’s growth to be around 39% in constant currency for the fiscal third quarter, slightly above consensus. He also expects mid-teens growth for Microsoft 365 Commercial Cloud.
Broadcom Climbs On New Deals With Google, Anthropic
Broadcom revealed in an SEC filing an expanded long-term partnership with Google to power the tech giant’s future AI infrastructure. Additionally, Broadcom, Google and Anthropic have deepened their strategic collaboration.
Meta Launches Muse Spark, Betting Big On Superintelligence
Meta Superintelligence Labs has launched Muse Spark, the first in the new Muse series. The AI model offers competitive performance in multimodal perception, reasoning, health, and agentic tasks.
SpaceX Reports $5 Billion Loss Despite High Revenue
Elon Musk’s SpaceX reportedly recorded a loss of nearly $5 billion last year, despite generating over $18.5 billion in revenue. The loss includes figures from xAI, an AI firm founded by Musk and acquired by SpaceX in February 2026.
Anthropic vs. Palantir: The Debate Continues
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