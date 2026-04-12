This week in the tech world was a rollercoaster ride, with major players like Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. making headlines. Let’s dive in the details:

Microsoft Azure’s Growth Outlook Remains Strong

Despite concerns over a $150 billion in spending, Microsoft Azure is still expected to outperform estimates, according to analyst Slowinski. He anticipates Azure’s growth to be around 39% in constant currency for the fiscal third quarter, slightly above consensus. He also expects mid-teens growth for Microsoft 365 Commercial Cloud.

Read the full article here.

Broadcom Climbs On New Deals With Google, Anthropic

Broadcom revealed in an SEC filing an expanded long-term partnership with Google to power the tech giant’s future AI infrastructure. Additionally, Broadcom, Google and Anthropic have deepened their strategic collaboration.

Read the full article here.

Meta Launches Muse Spark, Betting Big On Superintelligence

Meta Superintelligence Labs has launched Muse Spark, the first in the new Muse series. The AI model offers competitive performance in multimodal perception, reasoning, health, and agentic tasks.

Read the full article here.

SpaceX Reports $5 Billion Loss Despite High Revenue

Elon Musk’s SpaceX reportedly recorded a loss of nearly $5 billion last year, despite generating over $18.5 billion in revenue. The loss includes figures from xAI, an AI firm founded by Musk and acquired by SpaceX in February 2026.

Read the full article here.

Anthropic vs. Palantir: The Debate Continues

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock



