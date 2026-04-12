The tech world was buzzing over the week with a slew of developments. From Pony AI unveiling its new AI upgrade to Tesla experiencing a dip in China retail sales, there was no shortage of news. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Pony AI Unveils New AI Upgrade And Robotaxi Expansion

Pony AI has announced an upgrade to its autonomous systems, enabling them to self-diagnose weaknesses and drive targeted performance improvements. The new model introduces three key capabilities: self-diagnosis, targeted data collection in underperforming scenarios, and more efficient training on complex edge cases.

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Tesla’s China Retail Sales Decline 16% In Q1

Tesla’s retail sales in China have taken a hit, with a 16.2% decrease in Q1 compared to the same period last year. Despite this, the EV giant’s wholesale figures from China’s Gigafactory Shanghai came in at 213,398 units, with over 100,000 vehicles exported to various markets worldwide. Tesla delivered over 358,000 units during the first quarter of 2026, which missed market expectations.

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Waymo Partners With Waze To Help Cities Fix Potholes

Waymo, Alphabet’s robotaxi rival to Tesla, has announced a partnership with Waze to help cities deal with potholes. The program will use Waymo's "perception and physical feedback" technology to pinpoint pothole locations in the areas that the service operates in. The program will initially be launched in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin and Atlanta.

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Kia To Deploy Atlas Robot At US Manufacturing Plant

Kia America Inc. is set to deploy Boston Dynamics‘ Atlas humanoid robot at its manufacturing facility in Georgia. The automaker plans to deploy the robot at its other factories worldwide and will initially target simple manufacturing processes. Kia is also developing software-defined vehicles (SDVs), with its first SDV expected to finish development around 2027.

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GM Recalls 271K Chevrolet Malibu Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Issue

General Motors Co. has initiated a recall for over 271,000 units of the Chevrolet Malibu sedan over a rearview camera display issue. The company said that its dealers would replace the rearview camera units on the affected units free of charge. GM recently bolstered its internal combustion engine (ICE) push with an investment of over $150 million into the Saginaw Metal Castings Operations.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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