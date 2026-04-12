Update on US-Iran Tension

In a late-night post on Wednesday, President Donald Trump warned that all U.S. military assets would remain positioned near Iran “until such time as the real agreement reached is fully complied with,” underscoring the conditional nature of any de-escalation.

Tehran, meanwhile, accused Washington of breaching ceasefire terms and reiterated threats against vessels awaiting transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which remained shut.

A fresh geopolitical development offered some relief. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Lebanon had requested direct talks, with Israel agreeing to engage. A senior Lebanese official signaled that negotiations would require U.S. guarantees and begin with a temporary ceasefire framework.

Software, Technology & Semiconductors

Broadline Retail, Interactive Media

Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy highlighted strong financial growth, aggressive AI investments, and long-term bets on robotics, delivery, and connectivity in his latest shareholder letter, including plans for massive capital spending.

Automobiles, Robotics

Alphabet-backed Robotaxi operator Waymo announced a partnership with Waze Mobile Ltd. to help fix potholes by providing data to users about them in real-time.

Artificial Intelligence & Smartphones

OpenAI is planning to launch a cybersecurity model that rivals Anthropic’s cybersecurity artificial intelligence model, Claude Mythos.

OpenAI has reportedly projected a dramatic increase in its advertising revenue, expecting to hit $2.5 billion this year and a staggering $100 billion by 2030.

Anthropic has rolled out Project Glasswing, a security-focused collaboration that includes various big-name companies spanning finance and tech.