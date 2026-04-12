Apple TV On Amazon Prime, Store Closures, Foldable iPhone And More: This Week In Appleverse

It’s been a busy weekend for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) . Here’s a quick recap of the major stories that emerged over the weekend.

Apple TV Lands On Amazon Prime Video

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Samsung Stumbles, Apple Soars

Global smartphone shipments fell 6% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, with a memory crunch and soft demand weighing on volumes. Despite these challenges, Apple captured a 21% market share, showcasing its relative resilience.

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Apple To Shut Down Three US Stores In June

Apple announced the closure of three U.S. retail stores in June due to declining mall conditions. The affected stores are located in Trumbull, Connecticut; Escondido, California; and Towson, Maryland. This comes amid a union dispute intensifying around the Towson location.

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Anthropic, OpenAI And Big Tech’s ‘Number One Goal’ Is To Kill OpenClaw, Says Venture Capitalist Jason Calacanis

Venture capitalist Jason Calacanis revealed that the ‘Number One Goal’ of Anthropic, OpenAI, Apple and other big tech players is to kill OpenClaw. OpenClaw is a local-first autonomous AI agent that automates complex and multi-step tasks. It manages calendars, emails, and browser actions across platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Slack, and runs directly on a user’s device.

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Apple’s Foldable iPhone Reportedly Remains On Track For September Debut

Apple stock saw a recovery during Wednesday’s premarket session. New reports indicate the company’s first foldable smartphone remains on track for a September launch. This rebuts earlier concerns regarding manufacturing snags. The foldable model is scheduled to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max during Apple’s traditional autumn window.

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Photo Courtesy: tetesong on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.