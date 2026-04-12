What's Driving The Model Q Revival?

On Saturday, Black, a well-known Tesla investor, took to X to express his views on the potential reintroduction of Tesla's below $30,000 Model Q compact car. Black suggested that the reemergence of the Model Q could be due to challenges in achieving Musk's autonomous vehicle goals or a realization that canceling the car was a mistake.

Black also noted that despite the potential for significant growth, Tesla may struggle to effectively market the Model Q due to its current lack of marketing prowess.

“TSLA lacks the marketing muscle to execute on such a product even if it launches it,” the vocal Tesla commentator wrote on X.

Black’s post was in response to a user who pointed out that the new Model Q is expected to be a major catalyst for Tesla’s stock, citing a Reuters report.

Intensifying Competition

This development comes at a crucial time for Tesla, which has been facing a series of challenges. Black recently attributed the company’s eight-week stock decline to disappointing delivery figures and doubts about the company’s robotaxi capabilities.

He also criticized Tesla bulls for attacking a bearish JP Morgan note, emphasizing that the analyst had been right about Tesla’s performance for the past five years.

Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, with a 52-week high of $498.83 and a 52-week low of $222.79.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates TSLA stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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