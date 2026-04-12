The newly launched tool challenges Microsoft's software dominance on its own turf, whose shares are down nearly 22% year to date. Anthropic launched Claude for Excel in beta in October and Claude for PowerPoint in February.

Designed for “professionals who work extensively with documents, particularly in legal review, financial memo drafting, and iterative editing,” the tool reads complex multi-section documents, works through comment threads, and edits clauses while preserving formatting, numbering, and styles, the AI startup stated.

The launch comes as AI’s role in legal work draws increasing scrutiny, with Chief Justice John Roberts warning the technology could make it “really tough for young lawyers” as routine document tasks are rapidly automated.

Claude Targets Legal And Finance Workflows

The add-in supports tracked changes mode, comment-driven editing, semantic navigation, and template population. Users can toggle between Sonnet 4.6 and Opus 4.6 models.

Anthropic said the tool shares context across Claude for Excel and Claude for PowerPoint, enabling cross-application workflows “without copying and pasting between apps.”

Beta Limitations And Security Risks

Anthropic flagged prompt injection risks from externally sourced documents, warning hidden instructions could “manipulate the AI or extract sensitive data.” The company does not recommend the tool for “final client deliverables, litigation filings, or audit-critical documents” without human review.

The add-in is available via Microsoft’s App Store.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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