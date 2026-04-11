Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph shares a vivid memory of Jeff Bezos' early energy and enthusiasm during the formative years of online video.

Early Impressions Of Jeff Bezos In 1999

In a 2024 interview on The Diary of a CEO, Randolph recalled meeting Amazon.com, Inc. founder Bezos during the early days of Netflix.

"[He was] extremely unpolished… now I mean he’s really buff and he’s really thoughtful and someone has definitely worked on his laugh. It’s now very controlled," Randolph said.

"Back then, it was this almost hysterical hyena-like bark and you could hear it from all over the building," he continued.

Netflix And Amazon Founders Share Early Startup Names

Randolph remembered the two discussing startup rituals and ideas, including Netflix's quirky office bell that rang with every DVD order.

He recalled how they shared little things and talked about names. Netflix had started out with the strange name "Kibble" while Bezos also said they initially wanted to name Amazon, "Cadabra."

The Netflix co-founder called Bezos a "bundle of energy."

The Almost-Acquisition By Amazon

During Netflix's formative years, Bezos expressed interest in acquiring the fledgling company.

However, the discussions never progressed to a formal offer, though Bezos' team suggested a price in the low eight figures—roughly $14 million to $16 million.

Despite financial challenges, the Netflix founders believed the streaming platform was on the brink of major success, having secured nearly every DVD available online and positioning the company as a leading digital rental platform.

From Rejection To Empire

Netflix later faced a similar situation with Blockbuster in 2000, but this time, the roles were reversed.

Co-founders Randolph and Reed Hastings sought a deal with the video rental giant, but Blockbuster's then CEO, John Antioco, did not take their proposal seriously.

Today, Netflix has grown into a global streaming and production powerhouse with a market capitalization of nearly $429 billion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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