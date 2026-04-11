JFK Story Framed Zuckerberg's Purpose Message

In the speech, Zuckerberg recalled Kennedy encountering a janitor carrying a broom at the space center and asking what he was doing, only for the worker to reply, "Mr. President, I'm helping put a man on the moon."

Zuckerberg used the anecdote to define purpose as the feeling that "we are part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are needed, and that we have something better ahead to work for."

Zuckerberg Urged Purpose Beyond The Self

Harvard Memories Softened The Big Ideas

Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook from his Kirkland House dorm room before dropping out, used those stories to ground a speech that mixed personal reminiscence with a broader call for collective purpose.

Photo: FotoField on Shutterstock.com