Venture capitalist Jason Calacanis said that killing OpenClaw is “the number one goal” in the large language model space, pointing to a growing list of competitors independently racing to displace the open-source coding agent.

OpenClaw is a local-first autonomous AI agent that automates complex and multi-step tasks. It manages calendars, emails and browser actions across platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Slack, and runs directly on a user's device.

Industry Lines Up Against Open-Source Rival

He added that OpenAI‘s acquisition of OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger was designed “to subvert the open-source project.”

The stakes are not theoretical. OpenClaw has taken the artificial intelligence world by storm, much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT did. A growing number of tech industry executives are jumping on the OpenClaw bandwagon.

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