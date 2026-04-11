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PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 10, 2026: The OpenClaw AI logo, featuring a red robot head, is displayed on a smartphone screen against a dark background with a blurred red robot face. OpenClaw (formerly Moltbot) is an open-source autonomous AI agent that has generated significant discussion in the artificial intelligence community regarding security and automation.
April 11, 2026 4:29 AM 2 min read

Anthropic, OpenAI And Big Tech's 'Number One Goal' Is To Kill OpenClaw, Says Venture Capitalist Jason Calacanis

Venture capitalist Jason Calacanis said that killing OpenClaw is “the number one goal” in the large language model space, pointing to a growing list of competitors independently racing to displace the open-source coding agent.

OpenClaw is a local-first autonomous AI agent that automates complex and multi-step tasks. It manages calendars, emails and browser actions across platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Slack, and runs directly on a user's device.

Industry Lines Up Against Open-Source Rival

He added that OpenAI‘s acquisition of OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger was designed “to subvert the open-source project.”

The stakes are not theoretical. OpenClaw has taken the artificial intelligence world by storm, much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT did. A growing number of tech industry executives are jumping on the OpenClaw bandwagon.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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